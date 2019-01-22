The global artificial fur market is expected to post a CAGR of over 19% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005586/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global artificial fur market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Animal fur is used extensively by fashion retailers, fashion designers, and apparel manufacturers to make coats, jackets, shoes, and other products. The growing awareness of cruelty towards animals for obtaining fur has led companies to develop alternatives. Luxury brands are creating ethical, faux fur alternatives owing to the technological advances in fabrications. Some of the major fashion retailers and apparel stores are taking steps to reduce the use of animal fur.

As per Technavio, the rise in popularity of fur made from recycled plastic will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global artificial fur market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global artificial fur market: Rise in popularity of fur made from recycled plastic

A wide variety of plastics are used to produce artificial fur as they provide the bulk required to imitate real fur but are lightweight than faux fur fabrics. When compared to alpaca fibers, plastic is easier to color and texture. Therefore, plastic faux fur can easily reproduce the colors and patterns of real animals. However, the use of polymeric materials for making artificial fur can lead to environmental issues. Polymers are non-biodegradable, and the extensive use of artificial fur can lead to a rise in pollution. Thus, there is an increase in demand for sustainable materials such as recycled plastic.

"Several producers of artificial fur are focusing on manufacturing fur from recycled plastic. Companies such as ECOPEL announced its plan to launch faux fur material made from recycled plastic. The company collects plastic from the ocean and transform it into artificial fur," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global artificial fur market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global artificial fur market by application (apparel and upholstery and home textiles) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The apparel segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 55% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 52%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with over 2% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005586/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com