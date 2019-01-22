The global blood viscometer market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing vascular diseases. Blood viscometer plays a crucial role in assessing blood viscosity, which will further provide valuable information regarding the risk of vascular disorders. The blood viscosity test determines the blood flow conditions throughout the vasculature and analyzes the risk of vascular symptoms, depending on the blood viscosity rates in the organ. Blood viscometer also evaluates plasma viscosity to diagnose rheumatic disease and inflammation.

As per Technavio, increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global blood viscometer market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global blood viscometer market: Increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies

The primary focus of the vendors is on expanding their business in the products required for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular diseases owing to the increasing number of vascular diseases in emerging countries. For example, in Asia, particularly in China and India, there is a continuous increase in the incidence and prevalence of vascular diseases which is the leading cause of mortality in these countries.

"In countries such as India, Ischemic heart disease and stroke are the primary causes of cardiovascular diseases and are responsible for more than 75% of all vascular deaths. Additionally, the expansion of R&D and manufacturing facilities will improve the existing product portfolio of vendors and aid in new product launches, thus, augmenting the growth opportunities of vendors in this market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global blood viscometer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global blood viscometer market by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for 42% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

