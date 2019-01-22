Newest technology additions increase opportunities for schools to improve accessibility and whole-class collaboration

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) ("Boxlight Mimio"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the innovative new products it will be showcasing at Bett 2019. Over the course of four days, visitors to Stand C79 will get a first-hand look at the solutions Boxlight Mimio has developed to transform the teaching and learning experience for educators and students. Bett 2019 will be held 23-26 January at the ExCeL in London.

Building on the successful launch of the MimioFrame, MimioDisplay and the ProColor interactive touch table at last year's Bett show, the newest additions to the best-in-class product line-up will include tools that enhance collaboration and learning outcomes across the classroom.

"Boxlight Mimio has been built around meeting the real needs of teachers and students and this year is no different," said Mark Elliott, Boxlight's CEO. "We are excited to showcase our latest solutions giving Bett attendees the very first chance to test-drive our new products -- that not only work with schools' current infrastructure and existing edtech solutions, but fits their budget needs, too."

Debuting at Bett, is Boxlight NDMS (Network Device Management System) that gives IT network administrators centralized control of their Boxlight and Mimio interactive displays. Boxlight NDMS enables creating and controlling of individual and groups of IFPDs, whereby events and activities can be scheduled and managed from one place.

Attendees will also see improvements to the award-winning MimioStudio 12 with the introduction of embedded live web pages and integration with Google's widely-used G Suite for Education. Live webpages add a new dimension to the instructional process, allowing research and interaction beyond the prepared lesson to be undertaken. MimioStudio has also been refreshed with an updated contemporary look which will improve the end-user experience.

Finally, MimioInteract, a collection of collaborative activities designed for the Boxlight ProColor 490 Touch Table will be launched. MimioInteract activities engage and build essential skills with students. These touch-enabled activities allow for labeling, matching, sequencing, sorting, and timelines. In addition, each activity type has an Activity Builder to assist teachers in creating their own collaborative activities and allowing them to modify existing sample activities. These highly interactive lessons are designed specifically for younger students and cover a wide range of curriculum. The touch table's ability to adjust height combined with these activities make it an excellent solution for students with various needs.

About Bett 2019

Bett is the first industry show of the year in the education technology landscape. With more than 34,700 attendees from the global education community (131 countries represented), it continues to inspire learning excellence worldwide. Bett 2019 will run for four days from Wednesday, 23rd January to Saturday 26th January at ExCeL in London.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) ("Boxlight") is a leading provider of technology and STEM solutions for the global education market. The company improves student engagement and learning outcomes by providing educators the products they need for the 21st Century classroom.

The company develops, sells and services its integrated, interactive solution suite of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight also provides educators with thousands of free lesson plans and activities via its MimioConnect online community.

For more information about the Boxlight story and its product offerings, visit: http://www.boxlight.com

