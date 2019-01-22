Collaboration Leverages the Company's Expertise in Technology and Aviation to Build the NPO's Online Presence and Reinforce Its Brand

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo"), a business, finance and information technology consulting services firm, announced today the collaboration between the Zeevo team and the U.S.-based international non-for-profit organization ("NPO"), Advancing Women in Aviation Roundtable ("AWAR"), to develop its online presence and bolster their efforts to promote the development and advancement of women leaders in the aviation industry.

The Zeevo Group and AWAR teams officially launched the new AWAR website (AWARglobal.com) in Dublin January 22 during the inaugural AWAR Leaders Luncheon, a special discussion among industry leaders and diversity inclusion experts focused on building a framework for driving real action and creating sustainable change. Pictured (L-R): Angela Geremia, Director, Zeevo Group; Kathleen Murphy, Senior Vice President of Aircraft Leasing, Avolon AWAR Secretary; John McCartney, Principal, Zeevo Group; Irena Badelska, Senior Vice President Marketing, Amedeo AWAR Board member; Amelia Anderson, Co-founder President of AWAR Co-founder of BoardReady.org; Joey Johnsen, Principal, Zeevo Group; Dean Stephenson, Senior Advisor, Zeevo Group; Robert McCartney, Senior Advisor, Zeevo Group; Davee Blair, Client Success Executive, Zeevo Group; Fiona Scott, Talent Acquisition Advisor, CDB Aviation AWAR Steering Committee member. (Photo: Business Wire)

Advancing Zeevo's corporate social responsibility strategy, the Zeevo team has engaged with AWAR sponsors and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive online presence strategy, as well as design, develop, and launch a public facing website for the organization. Built with the latest in web technologies and leading practices, the new website will enable AWAR to increase its publicity and visibility campaigns, as well as expand and cultivate its growing membership and sponsor base.

"This collaboration exemplifies the rising importance of technology and the relationships between not-for-profit organizations and for-profit companies, as demonstrated by our new client, which can make a difference in our industry," said Zeevo Principal and Founder Joey Johnsen. "Zeevo is thrilled to leverage our technology expertise and knowledge of the aviation industry to help AWAR reinforce its value proposition through a state-of-the-art website that effectively conveys the principles and values that AWAR represents."

Amelia Anderson, Co-founder and President of Advancing Women in Aviation Roundtable, commented: "Zeevo's expertise and precision in executing the design and development of our professional website has been remarkable. Their experience in technology, creative design, and aviation, as well as their deep support of our cause have made us a great team and have helped us establish a strong online presence and reinforce our AWAR mission."

"A well-positioned website is the face of any organization-what people see online should reflect who you are as an organization. During this project, we have taken special care to make sure that everything on our nonprofit client's website speaks to their mission and remarkable cause," added John McCartney, Zeevo Principal and Head of Technology.

Both Zeevo and AWAR are members of the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading ("ISTAT") and capitalized on their relationship through the association to collaborate together to effect positive change.

Johnsen concluded: "We are very excited to be among leading aviation enterprises that support this extraordinary organization. It is a powerful case study setting an example for the rest of the members of how businesses, small or large, new or established, can take advantage of the extensive membership network to do good things together."

About AWAR

AWAR is a not-for-profit organization registered in the US, whose mission is to engage with CEOs and other senior executives to build awareness and develop actionable strategies to promote the development and advancement of women leaders in the aviation industry. Since its inception, AWAR has grown rapidly, with our signature roundtable "Leaders Luncheons" held annually in Dublin and Hong Kong, and numerous other panels and roundtable events in New York. www.AWARglobal.com.

About Zeevo Group LLC

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo") is a leading global professional services company, delivering advanced solutions designed to reinvent our clients' operations and unleash their competitive edge. Combining unparalleled experience and deep industry expertise in improving the effectiveness and success of processes, policies, teams, and technology, Zeevo delivers proven results that create sustainable value for our clients' shareholders and achieve their desired vision. Our business-led, technology-enabled solutions cover all aspects of business, including process design, performance improvement, operations and IT optimization, and finance transformation. www.zeevogroup.com

