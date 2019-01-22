sprite-preloader
Harvey Nash Becomes the First Recruitment Company in the World to Launch a Skill on Amazon's A.I. Assistant - Alexa

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In reflection of the major growth in smart speakers (around one in five UK homes have one) you can now listen to Harvey Nash's award winning podcast Tech Talks on Alexa.

Harvey Nash (PRNewsfoto/Harvey Nash and KPMG)

If you own an Alexa, simply enable the Tech Talks skill and then say one of the following:

"Alexa, play Tech Talks"

"Alexa, open Tech Talks"

Tech Talks is an award-winning podcast and community, reaching over 10,000 technology experts and entrepreneurs a month. It discusses the big issues facing technology with a particular focus on the life stories of technology pioneers. Organisations interviewed include well-known names like Tesla, Telegraph Media Group and TUI, as well as start-ups and innovators, many of which will become the household names of the future.

Hosted by Harvey Nash'sDavid Savage and Jack Pearce, Tech Talks was the winner of Computing magazine's prestigious Digital Ambassador of the Year Award.

https://www.tech-talks.co.uk/

About Harvey Nash

Harvey Nash has helped over half the world's leading companies recruit, source, manage and develop the highly skilled talent they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive, global and technology driven world.

With over 2,500 employees in 36 locations, we have the reach and resources of a global organisation, whilst fostering a culture of innovation and agility that empowers our people across the world to respond to constantly changing client needs. We work with clients, both large and small, to deliver a portfolio of services: executive search, technology recruitment and IT outsourcing.

To learn more, please visit https://www.harveynash.com/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/harveynashgroup.

https://www.harveynash.com/group/mediacentre/2019/01/harvey_nash_becomes_the_first_recruitment_company_in_the_world_to_launch_a_skill_on_amazons_ai_assis/index.asp

Media Relations contacts:

Harvey Nash
Michelle Thomas
Marketing and Digital, Harvey Nash
michelle.thomas@harveynash.com
+44 (0)20-7333-0033


