22.01.2019
Lace Music Products: Lace Music(R) Launches The First Electric Cigar Box Guitar

Stunning Original Art, Design and Tone Collide With 16 Beautiful 3 and 4 String Cigar Box Guitars

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Lace Music® announces the 2019 art and tone inspired collection of their Cigar Box Guitar featuring their patented Matchbook Pickup, which offers a mean or clean tone. The Matchbook is the first patented pickup designed specifically for the Cigar Box Guitar using Lace's Alumitone® "Current Driven" design. The Matchbook is designed to resemble an actual Matchbook with the one magnet featured as the "striker". The Matchbook pickup was developed by Doc Lace aka Jeff Lace, Chief Music Scientist.


The Lace® Cigar Box Guitar has a fresh sound, designed for ease of playability delivering Rock, Alternative, Country, Blues or Jazz music on both the three or four string boxes.

Every design is a work of art and has its own unique vibe. Secret Society a Skull with roses design, or Big Wolf with sharp teeth, or a rich Royalty family crest design. In addition, more stunning graphic designs include Americana, Gone Fishing', and Buffalo Bull which capture the outdoor environment with contemporary details in the art.

"We wanted to create a quality hand crafted Cigar Box Guitar like our pickups for the mass market creating a collector series of art, design and best tone in a Cigar Box guitar", said Don Lace, CEO at Lace Music®.

Limited Collection Editions

The Lace Music® Cigar Box Guitar Collection will be distributed globally and limited to up to 1000 units per design, including a certificate of authenticity with each Cigar Box Guitar numbered.

"Designing the collection of Lace® Cigar Box Guitars was exciting, maintaining our hand built approach to building the Cigar box and neck using high quality materials like mahogany, a double truss Hard Rock Maple neck for stability in the 4 string Cigar Box Guitar" stated Scott Friedland, Chief Operating Officer.

The bridge is a steel plate design offering 20mm of adjustability allowing for perfect intonation of each string. The Tuners are open gear type reminiscent of classic vintage instruments and sport a 14:1 gear ratio.

The Collection is moderately priced starting at an MSRP of $454.99 with MAP pricing at $349.99 for the 3 string Cigar Box Guitar and an MSRP of $519.99 with MAP pricing at $399.00 for the 4 string Cigar Box Guitar.

The New Lace Music® Electric Cigar Box Guitars will be available through LaceMusic.com and select authorized Global Retailers and On-line Sellers.

Lace Music® is a dynamic and innovative family owned company founded in 1979 by Don Lace Sr. that continues to manufacture hand-crafted pickups in the USA. The industry leading creativity of Lace® has yielded many unique technologies that greatly enhance any guitar or bass players tone.

Lace Music Products®

For more information, press only:

PR Gabriel Freeman
714 898 2776
Gabriel@lacemusic.com

SOURCE: Lace Music Products



