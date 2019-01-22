Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: Zivo Subsidiary Wellmetrix LLC Announces Milestone Patent

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) subsidiary WellMetrix, LLC presented its latest technology to analysts and investors at the Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase held during the annual JPMorgan global healthcare conference in San Francisco January 6 - 10, 2019. The conference drew thousands of health industry insiders from around the world.

The Company also announced issuance of US patent No. 10,161,928 - Wellness Panel - on Christmas Day, December 25, 2018. The patent describes the novel use of urinary biomarkers to assess metabolic efficiency and vitality, rather than attempting to use standard medical diagnostics to assess healthiness.

This is a singular departure from typical medical tests, which detect and measure disease or dysfunction, and aren't particularly useful for those who are not sick but would like to be much healthier. The non-invasive Wellmetrix test measures metabolic efficiency to determine the overall state of health. In so doing, individuals can monitor their own progress toward optimal health through diet, exercise, hydration, changes to sleep patterns, supplementation, and any other lifestyle parameter or metric they choose, and monitor that progress on their smartphone.

Further, the effects of positive lifestyle changes, such as smoking cessation, binge-eating, drug and alcohol abuse are quickly detected by the Wellness Panel, as biomarkers for healthy bodily processes become more plentiful in urine samples collected in the privacy of one's home, much like a pregnancy test. Wellmetrix has also developed a novel sample collection device that avoids cups, dipsticks and the mess associated with urine tests, as well as a Bluetooth-enabled analyzer that ports data directly to the user's smartphone, where a powerful mobile app interprets, displays and stores test data.

About WellMetrix, LLC

WellMetrix, LLC is a Delaware limited liability corporation wholly-owned by ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO), developing a novel, non-invasive testing platform based on the science of metabolomics to assess and monitor improvements or deterioration in personal health for use by consumers in the privacy of their home, as part of a corporate wellness program, or as a Medicare-approved remote monitoring platform for homebound seniors.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

