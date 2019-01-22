Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global electrolyte mixes market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This electrolyte mixes market analysis report segments the market by end-user (electrolyte mixes for human end-user and electrolyte mixes for animal end-user) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America).

There is a growing focus among manufacturers to introduce new formulations of electrolyte mixes with innovative flavors combining salty and fruity flavors to expand their consumer pool. Thus, the introduction of flavored electrolyte mixes is expected to continue during the forecast period as vendors will try to diversify their offering and surge their sales.

Increasing government initiatives

Governments of many countries are developing steps to improve their regulatory framework to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in rural areas. Diseases such as diarrhea are among the primary reasons for post-neonatal deaths in many developing countries. As a result, governments of many developing countries are introducing schemes to raise awareness of dehydration and diarrhea. As electrolyte mixes, such as ORS powders, are among the primary medicines used to replenish electrolytes lost due to dehydration and diarrhea, regulatory initiatives and directives can usher market growth by increasing government investments and consumer awareness.

"Growing demand for functional animal feed, rise in the number of product launches featuring new flavors, and rising use of electrolyte mixes in pet care are some other major factors that will impact the market positively during the forecast period," according to a senior analyst at Technavio.

To increase their electrolyte mixes market share, manufacturers are focusing on launching different products which consist of new and innovative flavors. They are among the primary factors driving the market. Successful product launches increase revenue flow and expand the consumer pool. Thus, vendors continually launch innovative products to attract new customers. Many players are increasing their product portfolios by launching new product lineups and extending existing product lines to include new flavored electrolyte mixes.

This electrolyte mixes industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several electrolyte mixes manufacturers including

Abbott Laboratories

Cargill

Fonterra

PepsiCo

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

