The global antioxidant cosmetic products market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005649/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global antioxidant cosmetic products market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rapid industrialization and urbanization along with agricultural activities, burning of fossil fuels, forest fires, motor vehicle emissions, and household combustion devices have increased the level of air pollution. Particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide are some of the major pollutants. Skin and hair being exposed to such air pollutants can lead to premature skin aging, allergies, acne, wrinkles, dryness, pigmentation, hair fall, hair damage, and cellular damage.

As per Technavio, the increase in demand for organic and natural beauty products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global antioxidant cosmetic products market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global antioxidant cosmetic products market: Increase in demand for organic and natural beauty products

The increasing demand for organic and natural beauty products in cosmetics is encouraging vendors to use natural antioxidants. Natural antioxidants are obtained from various combinations of plant extracts such as grapeseed, rosemary, blueberry, tomato, basil, grape, acerola seed, pine bark, and milk thistle. These plant extracts contain natural antioxidants such as flavonoids, flavanols, terpenes, and others. These antioxidants products comply with the stringent standards of purity laid down by governments of various countries.

"Manufacturers of antioxidants cosmetic products are focusing on offering organic, and natural skincare products as offering organic and natural antioxidants cosmetic product production would help them differentiate their products in an intensely competitive market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global antioxidant cosmetic products market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global antioxidant cosmetic products market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics), and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, and North America, South America, and MEA).

The skincare segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 57% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005649/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com