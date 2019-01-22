The "European Advanced Suspension Market, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service explores the current advanced suspension market as the industry migrates from passive suspension systems to more sophisticated suspension systems offering superior driving dynamics.
The study provides a detailed model-wise listing of the suspension systems used by key OEMs in various models alongside a description of the working of those systems.
The study covers all types of advanced suspension systems in Europe such as:
- Electropneumatic
- Electrohydraulic
- Magnetorheological
- Electromechanical Systems
Although the European automotive market is expected to stagnate over the short and medium term, there are still many opportunities to be explored by advanced suspension system suppliers in the OEM market.
The European market has always been receptive towards the latest in automotive suspension technology, as European customers seek a balance between comfort, and ride and handling.
There is also a growing need for luxury vehicles equipped with advanced suspension systems, such as the active and semi-active suspension solutions.
Research Scope
- To provide a strategic overview of the European adaptive and active suspension market, including key technology trends and key OEMs' choice of suspension
- To provide insights into what types of advanced suspension systems are used by which MY2018 vehicles
- To develop an actionable set of recommendations
- To highlight business opportunities and challenges for OEMs and suppliers
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background and Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
4. OEM Group Strategies BMW Group
5. OEM Group Strategies Daimler Group (Mercedes-Benz)
6. OEM Group Strategies Tata Group (Land Rover)
7. OEM Group Strategies Toyota Group
8. OEM Group Strategies Volkswagen Group
9. Impact of CASE
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
11. Key Conclusions
Companies Featured
- Audi
- BMW
- Daimler Group
- JLR
- Land Rover
- Mercedes-Benz
- Porsche
- Tata Group
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
