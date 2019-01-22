The "European Advanced Suspension Market, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service explores the current advanced suspension market as the industry migrates from passive suspension systems to more sophisticated suspension systems offering superior driving dynamics.

The study provides a detailed model-wise listing of the suspension systems used by key OEMs in various models alongside a description of the working of those systems.

The study covers all types of advanced suspension systems in Europe such as:

Electropneumatic

Electrohydraulic

Magnetorheological

Electromechanical Systems

Although the European automotive market is expected to stagnate over the short and medium term, there are still many opportunities to be explored by advanced suspension system suppliers in the OEM market.

The European market has always been receptive towards the latest in automotive suspension technology, as European customers seek a balance between comfort, and ride and handling.

There is also a growing need for luxury vehicles equipped with advanced suspension systems, such as the active and semi-active suspension solutions.

Research Scope

To provide a strategic overview of the European adaptive and active suspension market, including key technology trends and key OEMs' choice of suspension

To provide insights into what types of advanced suspension systems are used by which MY2018 vehicles

To develop an actionable set of recommendations

To highlight business opportunities and challenges for OEMs and suppliers



Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background and Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

4. OEM Group Strategies BMW Group

5. OEM Group Strategies Daimler Group (Mercedes-Benz)

6. OEM Group Strategies Tata Group (Land Rover)

7. OEM Group Strategies Toyota Group

8. OEM Group Strategies Volkswagen Group

9. Impact of CASE

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

11. Key Conclusions

Companies Featured

Audi

BMW

Daimler Group

JLR

Land Rover

Mercedes-Benz

Porsche

Tata Group

Toyota

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/scm4pm/the_2018_european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005656/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

