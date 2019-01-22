The government may impose anti-dumping duty of $114.58 per tonne on tempered solar glass imports to provide a level playing field to domestic manufacturers.From pv magazine India. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), part of India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry, recommended the duty on 'textured, tempered - coated or uncoated - solar glass' imported from Malaysia after Borosil Glass, the only domestic producer of solar glass, filed an application with the government body for the imposition of anti-dumping duty. In 2017, tempered glass from China attracted an anti-dumping duty ...

