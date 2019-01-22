Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global MRI Systems Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This MRI systems market analysis report segments the market by product (closed MRI systems and open MRI systems) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Global MRI systems market size will grow by almost USD 1.58 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 5%. Body imaging is one of the fastest-growing applications of MRI. A CT scanner requires ionizing radiation to acquire body images, whereas technological advances in MRI scanners now allow clinicians to perform the same body scan with higher clarity and accuracy with no ionizing radiation. The new generation MRI scanners introduced by vendors such as GE Healthcare have significantly simplified cardiac MR procedures. For instance, GE Healthcare's ViosWorks, which is a comprehensive cardiovascular solution, allows faster MRI assessments when compared with the conventional cardiac scan.

Software advances in MRI technology

Some of the significant advances in the MRI technology have been in the sphere of software and computing. This has allowed end-users to capture faster and more accurate scans with greater details. Siemens Healthineers has introduced a new application called the Simultaneous Multi-Slice, which can speed up imaging two-dimensional (2D) acquisition time. This enables advanced MRI applications such as diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and blood oxygenation level dependent (BOLD) in the clinical routine.

"The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the market in the Americas. The increased healthcare spending in North America and South America has been driving market growth in the region. Initiatives such as the Unified Health System in Brazil offers free healthcare services to all permanent residents and foreigners, which has increased access to medical facilities in the country. This will trigger the growth of the MRI systems market in the country," says an analyst at Technavio.

MR Solutions introduced the world's first commercial helium-free MRI scanners in August 2015. Its new magnet design uses superconducting wire to replace the traditional liquid helium cooling jacket. Similarly, in February 2017, GE Healthcare unveiled its Freelium magnet technology at the 2016 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting. This technology uses 1% of liquid helium when compared with conventional MRI magnets.

This MRI systems industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several MRI systems products manufacturers including

Canon

Esaote

GE Healthcare

Hitachi

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthineers

