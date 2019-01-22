OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code rapid application development, was named Software Innovator of the Year at Dutch IT Channel's annual awards gala. More than 35,000 voters and a professional jury decided the winners, and they chose OutSystems because it defines the future of software development with visual development, automation, artificial intelligence capabilities, and back-end integrations.

OutSystems tackles one of the biggest problems facing IT, which is the lack of speed and flexibility in traditional software development. With the platform's visual interface, software developers can build applications with users, enabling the business to play a larger role in development and freeing up IT resources for innovation.

"This award is the crowning moment in a fantastic year," says Bart Meursing, vice president of Northern Europe at OutSystems. "I am very proud of what our team has accomplished in Benelux. Low-code development is gaining traction, and companies like Garantibank, Albert Heijn, and Randstad are using our platform to digitalize their businesses, making them more efficient and innovative."

At the awards ceremony, IT companies were invited to show their business cases and best practices to their colleagues. OutSystems showcased their project with Vopak, the world's largest tank terminal operator for the oil and gas industry. Vopak replaced their core ERP systems with a new solution built with OutSystems. This project resulted in efficiency increases between 10 and 25 percent.

"The companies that submitted their cases have shown impressive ways of helping clients accelerate their digital transformations," says Witold Kepinski, editor-in-chief at Dutch IT Channel. "We congratulate the winners and thank all nominees and other participants for their submissions and business cases. This award is a token of appreciation from the Dutch IT industry."

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

