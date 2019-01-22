The "Western European Gas Detection Equipment Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue generated by the gas detection equipment market in 2018 was 665 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2023.

Research Highlights

By product segments, fixed detectors contributed 306 million and the revenue share in percentage was 46% in 2018, while, portable detectors contributed 328 million and their market share was 49.3%. Detector tubes accounted for the rest of the 31 million or 4.7% of the total revenue generated by the gas detection equipment market.

Within the fixed gas detection equipment segment, a gradual shift in preference from catalytic to infrared sensors will be observed during the forecast period. This is due to the underperformance of catalytic sensors in oxygen-deficient areas.

The demand for portable gas detectors is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is owing to their key benefits such as compact size, light weight, and mobility. Improved sensor quality and better battery performance are key features that end users are looking for to reduce their total cost of ownership.

In terms of end-user industries, oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals and water and wastewater treatment are the three main industries that generate the highest revenue for gas detection equipment in the region.

Germany, the UK and the Republic of Ireland, and France are as the key revenue generating markets within the Western European region, contributing 63% of the total revenue generated by the market. Other potential countries within the region where demand is expected to get stronger are Scandinavian countries, Italy, and Benelux.

Draeger, Honeywell, and MSA are the key participants in the market. These three manufacturers contributed 55.7% of the total market revenue generated in the region. All manufacturers experience intense pressure on margins due to surging competition from global and local manufactures.

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers Restraints Total Gas Detection Equipment Market

4. Forecast Trends Total Gas Detection Equipment Market

5. Market Share Competitive Analysis Total Gas Detection Equipment Market

7. Mega Trends Industry Convergence Implications

8. Fixed Gas Detection Equipment Market

9. Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market

10. Detector Tubes Market

11. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5snvg3/the_western?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005707/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Gas and Chemical Sensors