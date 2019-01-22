Charlotte's Web Holdings Stock ForecastCharlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF, CNSX:CWEB) may just be the best hemp stock you've never heard of. Thanks to industrialized hemp being legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill, chances are excellent you'll start hearing more about this cannabidiol (CBD) producer in 2019.In fact, Charlotte's Web Holdings is shaping up to be one of the more interesting U.S. marijuana stocks in 2019. The world's leading brand by market share in the production and distribution of hemp-based CBD products, the company is backed by strong brand power, quality products, and financial strength. This makes CWBHF stock one to watch in.

