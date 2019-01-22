The "Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market Primary Care IT 2.0 in Europe, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a high demand for more efficiency of time and resources in General Physician (GP) practices that are extremely strained under the increasing chronic disease burden and decreasing staff numbers.

There is also increasing reliance on healthcare information technology, driven by a supportive regulatory environment, and it is contributing to a need to upgrade systems across primary healthcare for efficient functioning which is augmenting market growth.

Across Europe, basic primary care IT is well established, but is limited to patient administration and healthcare information management at a practice level.

With the rise of integrated care models, the role of primary care in the healthcare ecosystem is much more than that of a gatekeeper and to meet the demand, practices will have to look at solutions that can manage and share information within and outside the network; thereby, requiring integrated practice management software.

The study identifies opportunities by country and for all the different ecosystem components, especially for:

Value-based Care: improving performance assessment tools in primary care

Social Prescribing: Increasing role of GP practices in integrated and community care

Relationship Continuity: GPs to play an increasingly important part in patient-centric care

Retail Health: rise of walk-in clinics and community pharmacies as a part of primary care

Companies Featured

Cegedim

CompuGroup Medical

EMIS Health

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers Restraints Total Integrated Practice Management Software Market

4. Forecasts Trends Total Integrated Practice Management Software Market

5. Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7. Country Analysis The United Kingdom

8. Country Analysis Germany

9. Country Analysis France

10. Country Analysis Spain

11. Country Analysis Italy

12. Country Analysis Scandinavia

13. Country Analysis Benelux

14. Emerging Contenders Region Analysis: Austria, Poland and Estonia

15. The Last Word

