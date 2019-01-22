Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2019) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put forth at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 21, 2019 have been approved. In addition to the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, the number of directors was set at five and the shareholders elected the following directors of the Company:

Owen King - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Company since December 17, 2018;

Mark Fields - newly elected Director of the Company;

Julie Hajduk - newly elected Director of the Company;

Philippe Havard - Director of the Company since June 27, 2016; and

Bradley Rourke - Director of the Company since December 17, 2018.

ABOUT OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold and base metal mineral properties in Canada. The Company owns 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the Bazooka gold property located in the Beauchastel Township approximately seven kilometres southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Bazooka property comprises seven contiguous kilometres of strike length along the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt on the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The eastern border of the Bazooka gold property adjoins Yorbeau Resources Inc.'s Rouyn Property and the western border adjoins Monarques Gold Corporation's Wasamac gold property (2,882,000 oz Au resources per Monarques NI 43-101 technical report dated October 25, 2017). The Company also holds 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the McWatters gold property in the Rouyn-Noranda area and the Arrowhead gold property in the Joannes Township, Quebec.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.opawica.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Owen King

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

