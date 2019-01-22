Regulatory News:

For its second participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project* (CDP), Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has joined the "A List", which groups together 126 of the world's leading companies with the strongest commitments to combating climate change. Mercialys has been upgraded one level this year following its A- score achieved with its first participation in 2017.

In 2018, more than 7,000 companies completed the CDP questionnaire, submitting their "carbon disclosures" to this organization for an independent scientific assessment. This number is up 11% from 2017, with over 50% of the global market capitalization now covered by this initiative.

Mercialys is now one of the top 1% of the world's leading companies for environmental footprint aspects and this outstanding recognition highlights its commitment to supporting sustainable development.

Carbon Disclosure Project: international not-for-profit organization that researches the impacts of leading listed companies each year in terms of CO2 emissions and climate change. The CDP issues an annual questionnaire on specific climate issues, which companies volunteer to take part in, and publishes its findings.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2018, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,130 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis.

At June 30, 2018, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2018, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

