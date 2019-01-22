Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Carrefour (Paris:CA), at its meeting today, decided on the recommendation of the Appointments Committee to co-opt Ms. Cláudia Almeida e Silva as an independent director to replace Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who resigned on November 7, 2018 following her appointment as Carrefour Group's Executive Director, E-Commerce, Data and Digital Transformation.

Mrs. Cláudia Almeida e Silva is co-opted for the remainder of the term of office of Mrs Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, i.e. until the General Assembly that will examine the accounts of the 2020 financial year. The ratification of its cooptation will be submitted to the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

Biography:

Cláudia Almeida e Silva, a Portuguese national, is Managing Partner of Singularity Capital, an investment fund dedicated to start-ups, and an adviser within the Startup Lisboa incubator.

She began her career in 1997 as a consultant at Coopers Lybrand in Portugal, then at PricewaterhouseCooper where she was appointed Manager of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) practice in 1999. In 2002, Cláudia Almeida e Silva joined the Conforama retail group in Portugal, where she served as Commercial Director in charge of Marketing, Supply Chain and Product Management. In 2005, she joined Fnac, where she became General Manager of the Portuguese subsidiary in 2008 and, from 2013, member of the Group Executive Committee in charge of supervising Spain and Brazil. She graduated from the Lisbon School of Business and Economics.

Her perfect knowledge of the start-up sector and retail experience in Southern Europe and Brazil are valuable assets to support the Group's transformation plan, Carrefour 2022.

