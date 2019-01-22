Epproach Communications: New Charlotte, NC Apartment Community to Provide State-of-the-Art Smart Apartment Solution for Residents

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Riverbend Apartments, a luxury Charlotte-based apartment community, is partnering with Epproach Communications to provide its residents with a state-of-the-art Smart Apartment solution controlled via a branded smartphone app. The 266-unit site, which opens in Spring 2019 and is managed by Brown Investment Properties, will be one of the first apartment complexes in the Charlotte region outfitted with curb-to-unit smart access control for residents.

"Our goal is to have the most modern and up-to-date features for our residents," Lance Ramsey, developer of Riverbend Apartments, said. "The smart home features not only help our residents cut down on their energy expenses, but also provides them with the most convenient style of living."

The Smart Apartment solution provided by Epproach Communications will help to increase resident and staff efficiencies for the community. It consists of a wireless, multi-IoT-protocol product set controlled via a smartphone app, branded as the Riverbend Apartments App. Using the app, residents can remotely control each product included inside the Epproach Smart Product Set. The basic smart package implemented at Riverbend Apartments includes remote-controlled door locks and thermostats, but residents can easily link dozens of other smart devices to the system. Each device has the ability to be controlled via in-home voice assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa or the Google Home. Property management can manage and monitor permissions for each resident throughout the community via Epproach's desktop interface.

Riverbend Apartments is providing residents with the property's very own branded smartphone app, giving residents a quick and easy interface to control their smart home technology inside each unit. The app will also help to enhance communication between residents and staff via unified texts, emails and app notifications. The new Riverbend Apartments App is available inside the Apple App or Google Play stores.

The Smart Apartment solution and the branded Riverbend Apartments App is provided and supported 24/7/365 by Epproach Communications.

About Epproach Communications

Epproach Communications is the leading provider of technology amenities to the multifamily space, providing Wi-Fi and Internet services, branded smartphone Apps and managed 'Smart' solutions for every sector of the industry, including retirement communities, resorts, student housing and apartment communities. Epproach deploys the latest technology in a total turnkey solution that is tailored to the specific needs of their clients. A proactive, 24/7/365 support team offers support to staff and direct to end users. For more information, visit www.epproach.net or call 910-202-4700.

Media contact: Denver Hollingsworth / dhollingsworth@epproach.net / 9109344268

About Riverbend Apartments

Your brand new apartment home at Riverbend is coming soon! Choose from well-designed 1,2, and 3 bedroom floor plans, with accessible living options available. Smart home features will take living convenience to a new level. Garage spaces are available (limited number of spaces). No need to leave home to enjoy your downtime - there is a designer clubhouse, fitness center, pool and summerhouse at Riverbend. We've also included a dog park, dog wash and carwash. The new Riverbend Shopping Center is right outside your door - it doesn't get more convenient than that. Interstate 485 will conveniently connect you to the rest of your world. For more information, visit https://www.riverbend-apts.com/.

Media contact: Lance Ramsey / lramsey@bipinc.com

SOURCE: Epproach Communications

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533333/New-Charlotte-NC-Apartment-Community-to-Provide-State-of-the-Art-Smart-Apartment-Solution-for-Residents