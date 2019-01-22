Margin Expansion Year to Year in Fourth Quarter; Return to Full-Year Revenue Growth

IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Highlights

Fourth Quarter:

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $2.15



-- Includes charge of $1.9 billion related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

Revenue of $21.8 billion, down 3 percent (down 1 percent adjusting for currency)



-- Global Business Services and Cognitive Solutions revenue grew year to year

-- Continued strong services gross profit margin expansion year to year

Full Year:

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $9.51



-- Includes charge of $2.0 billion related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

Revenue of $79.6 billion, up 1 percent (flat year to year adjusting for currency)

Strategic imperatives revenue of $39.8 billion, up 9 percent

Cloud revenue of $19.2 billion, up 12 percent



-- As-a-service annual exit run rate for cloud revenue of $12.2 billion in the quarter, up 18 percent year to year (up 21 percent adjusting for currency)

2019 Expectations:

GAAP EPS of at least $12.45; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of at least $13.90

Free cash flow of approximately $12 billion

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings results.

"In 2018 we returned to full-year revenue growth, reflecting growing demand for our services and leadership solutions in hybrid cloud, AI, analytics and security," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Major clients worldwide, such as BNP Paribas, are turning to the IBM Cloud and our unmatched industry expertise to transform their businesses and drive innovation."

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 Pre-tax Gross Diluted Net Pre-tax Income Profit EPS Income Income Margin Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations * $2.15 $2.0B $4.4B 20.4% 49.1% Year/Year 289% 286% -1% 0.6Pts 0.1Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) $4.87 $4.4B $5.0B 23.1% 49.5% Year/Year -5% -8% -1% 0.5Pts 0.1Pts

* Diluted EPS and Net Income include charges related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 of $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $5.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"In the quarter we expanded both gross margin and pre-tax income margin," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "In 2018 we repositioned our business model and delivered revenue, operating profit and EPS growth along with strong free cash flow realization. We continue to optimize our portfolio for the high-value, emerging segments of our industry, while returning capital to our shareholders."

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.1 billion, or $7.3 billion, excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $6.5 billion. IBM returned $3.5 billion to shareholders through $1.4 billion in dividends and $2.0 billion in gross share repurchases. At the end of December 2018, IBM had $3.3 billion remaining in the current share repurchase authorization.

The company generated full-year free cash flow of $11.9 billion, excluding Global Financing receivables, and returned $10.1 billion to shareholders through $5.7 billion in dividends and $4.4 billion of gross share repurchases.

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $12.2 billion of cash on hand. Debt totaled $45.8 billion, including Global Financing debt of $31.2 billion. The balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned for the long term.

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

Cognitive Solutions (includes solutions software and transaction processing software) -- revenues of $5.5 billion, flat year to year (up 2 percent adjusting for currency), led by growth in solutions software, including analytics and AI.

revenues of $5.5 billion, flat year to year (up 2 percent adjusting for currency), led by growth in solutions software, including analytics and AI. Global Business Services (includes consulting, application management and global process services) -- revenues of $4.3 billion, up 4 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency), with growth across consulting, application management and global process services. Gross profit margin increased 300 basis points.

revenues of $4.3 billion, up 4 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency), with growth across consulting, application management and global process services. Gross profit margin increased 300 basis points. Technology Services Cloud Platforms ( includes infrastructure services, technical support services and integration software) -- revenues of $8.9 billion, down 3 percent (flat year to year adjusting for currency), with growth in hybrid cloud revenue. Gross profit margin increased more than 140 basis points.

( revenues of $8.9 billion, down 3 percent (flat year to year adjusting for currency), with growth in hybrid cloud revenue. Gross profit margin increased more than 140 basis points. Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software) -- revenues of $2.6 billion, down 21 percent (down 20 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Power, offset by the impact of the IBM Z product cycle dynamics.

revenues of $2.6 billion, down 21 percent (down 20 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Power, offset by the impact of the IBM Z product cycle dynamics. Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) -- revenues of $402 million, down 11 percent (down 9 percent adjusting for currency).

Tax Rate

As a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, IBM recorded charges of $2.0 billion in 2018, including $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, primarily related to deferred taxes for the new Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) tax. This is in addition to the charge of $5.5 billion the company recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the one-time U.S. transition tax, foreign tax costs on undistributed foreign earnings and the remeasurement of deferred taxes. These charges are included in the GAAP results for the fourth quarter and full year for 2017 and 2018.

IBM's reported GAAP tax rate, which includes the charge, for the fourth quarter was 56 percent in 2018 compared with 124 percent in 2017; and for the full year was 23 percent compared with 49 percent in 2017.

IBM's operating (non-GAAP) earnings and tax rate for 2018 exclude the charges. IBM's reported operating (non-GAAP) tax rate for the fourth quarter was 12 percent in 2018 compared with 6 percent in 2017; and for the full year was 8 percent in 2018 compared with 7 percent in 2017.

Full-Year 2018 Results

Consolidated diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $9.51 compared with $6.14 for 2017, up 55 percent year to year. Consolidated net income was $8.7 billion, up 52 percent. Revenues for the full year totaled $79.6 billion, an increase of 1 percent year to year (flat year to year adjusting for currency), compared with $79.1 billion for the full-year 2017.

Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $13.81 compared with $13.66 per diluted share for 2017, an increase of 1 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income for the full year was $12.7 billion compared with $12.8 billion in the year-ago period, a decrease of 1 percent.

Strategic imperatives revenue for the full year was $39.8 billion, up 9 percent. Full-year cloud revenue was $19.2 billion, up 12 percent, with $11.3 billion delivered as a service and $7.8 billion for cloud-related hardware, software and services to enable IBM clients to implement cloud solutions across public, private and multi-cloud environments. The annual exit run rate for as-a-service revenue increased in the quarter to $12.2 billion, up 18 percent (up 21 percent adjusting for currency).

FULL YEAR 2018 Pre-tax Gross Diluted Net Pre-tax Income Profit EPS Income Income Margin Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations * $9.51 $8.7B $11.3B 14.3% 46.4% Year/Year 55% 51% -1% -0.2Pts -0.3Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) $13.81 $12.7B $13.7B 17.3% 46.9% Year/Year 1% -1% 0% -0.1Pts -0.4Pts

* Diluted EPS and Net Income include charges related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 of $2.0 billion in 2018, and $5.5 billion in 2017.

Full-Year 2019 Expectations

The company expects GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least $12.45, and operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of at least $13.90. Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share exclude $1.45 per share of charges for: amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related charges, including pre-closing charges, such as financing costs, associated with the Red Hat acquisition; retirement-related charges; and tax reform enactment impacts.

IBM expects free cash flow of approximately $12 billion, with a realization rate of approximately 100 percent of GAAP Net Income.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results --

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

adjusting for free cash flow;

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency).

Free cash flow guidance is derived using an estimate of profit, working capital and operational cash outflows. The company views Global Financing receivables as a profit-generating investment, which it seeks to maximize and therefore it is not considered when formulating guidance for free cash flow. As a result, the company does not estimate a GAAP Net Cash from Operations expectation metric.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at http://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings/4q18.html. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 REVENUE Cognitive Solutions 5,455 5,432 18,481 18,453 Global Business Services 4,322 4,152 16,817 16,348 Technology Services Cloud Platforms 8,929 9,198 34,462 34,277 Systems 2,621 3,332 8,034 8,194 Global Financing 402 450 1,590 1,696 Other 32 (20 207 171 TOTAL REVENUE 21,760 22,543 79,591 79,139 GROSS PROFIT 10,687 11,049 36,936 36,943 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Cognitive Solutions 79.4 79.2 77.5 78.6 Global Business Services 27.6 24.6 26.7 24.9 Technology Services Cloud Platforms 42.3 40.8 40.5 40.3 Systems 50.8 55.7 49.8 53.2 Global Financing 29.1 29.5 29.1 29.3 TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 49.1 49.0 46.4 46.7 EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,701 5,013 19,366 19,680 R,D&E 1,358 1,378 5,379 5,590 Intellectual property and custom development income (184 (348 (1,026 (1,466 Other (income) and expense 185 374 1,152 1,125 Interest expense 193 164 723 615 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,253 6,580 25,594 25,543 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,434 4,469 11,342 11,400 Pre-tax margin 20.4 19.8 14.3 14.4 Provision for income taxes 2,481 5,522 2,619 5,642 Effective tax rate 55.9 123.6 23.1 49.5 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,954 ($1,053 8,723 5,758 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (2 (1 5 (5 NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,951 ($1,054 8,728 5,753 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations 2.15 ($1.14 9.51 6.14 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 TOTAL 2.15 ($1.14 9.52 6.14 Basic Continuing Operations 2.17 ($1.14 9.56 6.17 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 TOTAL 2.17 ($1.14 9.57 6.17 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 905.2 928.9 916.3 937.4 Basic 901.3 924.5 912.0 932.8 * Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of net postretirement benefit cost.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) At At (Dollars in Millions) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 11,379 11,972 Restricted cash 225 262 Marketable securities 618 608 Notes and accounts receivable trade, net 7,432 8,928 Short-term financing receivables, net 22,388 21,721 Other accounts receivable, net 743 981 Inventory 1,682 1,583 Deferred Costs 2,300 1,820 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,378 1,860 Total Current Assets 49,146 49,735 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,792 11,116 Long-term financing receivables, net 9,148 9,550 Prepaid pension assets 4,666 4,643 Deferred costs 2,676 2,136 Deferred taxes 5,216 4,862 Goodwill and intangibles, net 39,353 40,531 Investments and sundry assets 2,386 2,783 Total Assets 123,382 125,356 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes 3,046 4,219 Short-term debt 10,207 6,987 Accounts payable 6,558 6,451 Deferred income 11,165 11,552 Other liabilities 7,251 8,153 Total Current Liabilities 38,227 37,363 Long-term debt 35,605 39,837 Retirement related obligations 17,002 16,720 Deferred income 3,445 3,746 Other liabilities 12,174 9,965 Total Liabilities 106,452 107,631 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 55,151 54,566 Retained earnings 159,206 153,126 Treasury stock -- at cost (168,071 (163,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (29,490 (26,592 Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 16,796 17,594 Noncontrolling interests 134 131 Total Equity 16,929 17,725 Total Liabilities and Equity 123,382 125,356 * Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted cash. ** Recast to conform to current period presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP: 4,119 5,733 15,247 16,724 Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables (3,219 (2,049 (345 419 Capital Expenditures, Net (877 (965 (3,716 (3,312 Free Cash Flow 6,460 6,817 11,876 12,992 Acquisitions (16 (53 (139 (496 Divestitures (240 (205 Dividends (1,416 (1,387 (5,666 (5,506 Share Repurchase (2,050 (666 (4,443 (4,340 Non-GF Debt (2,128 (840 (521 1,056 Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt) (3,291 (2,556 (1,727 568 Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cashand Short-term Marketable Securities ($2,440 1,074 ($620 4,069 * Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted cash.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income from Operations 1,951 ($1,054 8,728 5,753 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,111 1,150 4,479 4,541 Stock-based Compensation 139 146 510 534 Working Capital Other 4,135 7,540 1,874 5,476 Global Financing A/R (3,219 (2,049 (345 419 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 4,119 5,733 15,247 16,724 Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds (877 (965 (3,716 (3,312 Divestitures, net of cash transferred (240 (205 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (16 (53 (139 (496 Marketable Securities Other Investments, net 1,348 (2,551 (1,058 (3,068 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities 455 ($3,809 ($4,913 ($7,081 Debt, net of payments proceeds (1,145 1,137 (300 3,446 Dividends (1,416 (1,387 (5,666 (5,506 Common Stock Repurchases (2,050 (666 (4,443 (4,340 Common Stock Transactions Other 5 (3 (60 (18 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities ($4,605 ($919 ($10,469 ($6,418 Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash (95 62 (495 937 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash ($127 1,066 ($630 4,161 * Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on restricted cash.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) FOURTH QUARTER 2018 Technology Global Services & (Dollars in Millions) Cognitive Business Cloud Global Solutions Services Platforms Systems Financing Revenue External 5,455 4,322 8,929 2,621 402 Internal 593 77 245 238 370 Total Segment Revenue 6,048 4,398 9,174 2,860 773 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 2,437 566 1,392 551 319 Pre-tax margin 40.3 12.9 15.2 19.3 41.3 Change YTY Revenue External 0.4 4.1 (2.9 (21.3 (10.7 Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency 2.2 6.5 0.0 (20.1 (8.6 FOURTH QUARTER 2017 Technology Global Services & (Dollars in Millions) Cognitive Business Cloud Global Solutions Services Platforms Systems Financing Revenue External 5,432 4,152 9,198 3,332 450 Internal 646 92 160 179 546 Total Segment Revenue 6,078 4,244 9,358 3,511 997 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations * 2,273 327 1,441 906 443 Pre-tax margin * 37.4 7.7 15.4 25.8 44.4 * Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of net postretirement benefit cost.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) TWELVE MONTHS 2018 Technology Global Services & (Dollars in Millions) Cognitive Business Cloud Global Solutions Services Platforms Systems Financing Revenue External 18,481 16,817 34,462 8,034 1,590 Internal 2,715 326 795 815 1,610 Total Segment Revenue 21,197 17,143 35,257 8,848 3,200 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 7,154 1,676 3,786 904 1,361 Pre-tax margin 33.8 9.8 10.7 10.2 42.5 Change YTY Revenue External 0.2 2.9 0.5 (2.0 (6.3 Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency (0.4 2.0 (0.1 (2.3 (6.5 TWELVE MONTHS 2017 Technology Global Services & (Dollars in Millions) Cognitive Business Cloud Global Solutions Services Platforms Systems Financing Revenue External 18,453 16,348 34,277 8,194 1,696 Internal 2,647 363 657 750 1,471 Total Segment Revenue 21,100 16,711 34,934 8,945 3,168 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations * 6,795 1,362 4,286 1,128 1,278 Pre-tax margin * 32.2 8.2 12.3 12.6 40.3 * Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of net postretirement benefit cost.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) FOURTH QUARTER 2018 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 10,687 89 10,776 Gross Profit Margin 49.1 0.4Pts 49.5 S,G&A 4,701 (119 4,582 R,D&E 1,358 1,358 Other (Income) Expense 185 (1 (387 (203 Total Expense Other (Income) 6,253 (119 (387 5,746 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 4,434 208 387 5,030 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 20.4 1.0Pts 1.8Pts 23.1 Provision for Income Taxes*** 2,481 37 39 (1,944 613 Effective Tax Rate 55.9 (1.6)Pts (3.5)Pts (38.7)Pts 12.2 Income from Continuing Operations 1,954 171 348 1,944 4,417 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 9.0 0.8Pts 1.6Pts 8.9Pts 20.3 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations 2.15 0.19 0.38 2.15 4.87 FOURTH QUARTER 2017 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP (1) Adjustments* Adjustments (1) ** Impacts (Non-GAAP) (1) Gross Profit 11,049 99 11,149 Gross Profit Margin 49.0 0.4Pts 49.5 S,G&A 5,013 (116 4,897 R,D&E 1,378 1,378 Other (Income) Expense 374 (32 (371 (30 Total Expense Other (Income) 6,580 (148 (371 6,061 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 4,469 247 371 5,087 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 19.8 1.1Pts 1.6Pts 22.6 Provision for Income Taxes*** 5,522 67 197 (5,475 310 Effective Tax Rate 123.6 (4.7)Pts (5.1)Pts (107.6)Pts 6.1 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations (1,053 181 174 5,475 4,777 Income (Loss) Margin from Continuing Operations (4.7 0.8Pts 0.8Pts 24.3Pts 21.2 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations ($1.14 0.19 0.19 5.90 5.14 (1) Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of net postretirement benefit cost.

* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, severance cost for acquired employees, vacant space for acquired companies, deal costs and acquisition integration tax charges. ** Includes retirement-related interest cost, expected return on plan assets, recognized actuarial losses or gains, amortization of transition assets, other settlements, curtailments, amortization of prior service cost and insolvency insurance. *** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) TWELVE MONTHS 2018 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 36,936 372 37,307 Gross Profit Margin 46.4 0.5Pts 46.9 S,G&A 19,366 (451 18,915 R,D&E 5,379 5,379 Other (Income) Expense 1,152 (2 (1,572 (422 Total Expense Other (Income) 25,594 (453 (1,572 23,569 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 11,342 824 1,572 13,739 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 14.3 1.0Pts 2.0Pts 17.3 Provision for Income Taxes*** 2,619 176 324 (2,037 1,082 Effective Tax Rate 23.1 (0.1)Pts (0.3)Pts (14.8)Pts 7.9 Income from Continuing Operations 8,723 649 1,248 2,037 12,657 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.0 0.8Pts 1.6Pts 2.6Pts 15.9 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations 9.51 0.71 1.36 2.23 13.81 TWELVE MONTHS 2017 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP (1) Adjustments* Adjustments (1) ** Impacts (Non-GAAP) (1) Gross Profit 36,943 449 37,392 Gross Profit Margin 46.7 0.6Pts 47.2 S,G&A 19,680 (509 19,170 R,D&E 5,590 5,590 Other (Income) Expense 1,125 (39 (1,341 (255 Total Expense Other (Income) 25,543 (548 (1,341 23,654 Pre-Tax Income from Continuing Operations 11,400 997 1,341 13,738 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 14.4 1.3Pts 1.7Pts 17.4 Provision for Income Taxes*** 5,642 279 485 (5,475 931 Effective Tax Rate 49.5 (1.6)Pts (1.3)Pts (39.9)Pts 6.8 Income from Continuing Operations 5,758 718 856 5,475 12,807 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 7.3 0.9Pts 1.1Pts 6.9Pts 16.2 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations 6.14 0.77 0.91 5.84 13.66 (1) Recast to reflect adoption of the FASB guidance on presentation of net postretirement benefit cost.

* Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, severance cost for acquired employees, vacant space for acquired companies, deal costs and acquisition integration tax charges. ** Includes retirement-related interest cost, expected return on plan assets, recognized actuarial losses or gains, amortization of transition assets, other settlements, curtailments, amortization of prior service cost and insolvency insurance. *** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) 2019 EPS Guidance Expectations GAAP Diluted EPS at least $12.45 Operating EPS (non-GAAP) at least $13.90 Adjustments Acquisition-related Charges $0.91 Non-Operating Retirement-Related Items $0.45 Tax Reform Enactment Impacts $0.09 Includes acquisitions as of December 31, 2018, and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs, associated with the Red Hat acquisition

Contacts:

IBM

