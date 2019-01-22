sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Millicom Confirms End of Talks Regarding a Possible Offer for Its Shares

LEUDELANGE, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the Company) announced today that the preliminary discussions regarding a possible offer for all the shares of the Company have been terminated by Liberty Latin America Ltd without an offer being made.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 305 476 7352 / +1 305 302 2858
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 305 445 4156
investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 20 3249 2460
investors@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-confirms-end-of-talks-regarding-a-possible-offer-for-its-shares,c2723709

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2723709/980324.pdf

Millicom confirms end of talks regarding a possible offer for its shares


© 2019 PR Newswire