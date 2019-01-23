Tom Loozen named EY Global Telecommunications Leader

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the appointment of Tom Loozen as EY Global Telecommunications Leader. Based in Amsterdam, Loozen will lead teams of telecommunications professionals working across more than 150 countries, and will be responsible for driving industry growth strategy through innovative approaches across Advisory, Tax, Assurance and Transactions Advisory Services.

Loozen has more than 25 years of experience across the Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications sectors, particularly in strategy and value creation, and in applying the latest technologies to drive innovation. Formerly Global Communications Industry Managing Director at Accenture - where he also led the Communications, Media & Technology practice in the Netherlands - Loozen has a proven track record of helping industry leaders shape and apply digital solutions to drive high-performance, and top- and bottom-line growth.

Greg Cudahy, EY Global Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications Leader, says:

"Tom takes the helm at a watershed moment for telecommunications. Digital disruption is redefining the competitive landscape everywhere, and telecoms is now at the heart of convergence across multiple industries. Tom's extensive experience and innovative approach will help clients navigate this fast-changing environment and unlock growth by embracing a strategic, forward-looking business model and fully leveraging the power that digital has to offer."

Loozen holds a Master's of Science degree in Applied Physics from the Delft University of Technology, and earned an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management in the Netherlands.

Tom Loozen, EY Global Telecommunications Leader, says:

"Today, telecommunications is integral to both consumers and enterprises, and with the introduction of 5G, it will only become more pervasive. At the same time, telecoms companies are now faced with a range of challenges, including ownership of the customer, competition from alternative providers of connectivity and more traditional telecoms services, increasing regulatory demand around data privacy and transparency, and the imperative to innovate. Highly capital-intensive network upgrades and build-outs are also putting pressure on returns on investment. Now is the time to act responsibly and decisively in rethinking business models, the approach to client engagement and how to exploit technologies such as robotic process automation and artificial intelligence. With its range of services, global coverage and entrepreneurial teams, EY is well positioned to help companies succeed in this environment."

