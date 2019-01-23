Venture One: Kutcho Copper Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSX-V: KC.V) (the 'Company') announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,655,000 stock options to directors and senior officers of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest in four equal instalments over two years. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

