PlatON partners with top university on cryptography

PlatON engages Professor Jonathan Katz, at the University of Maryland, and Dr. Xiao Wang, who will begin a faculty position at Northwestern University in September, on research specifically related to secure multi-party computation (MPC)

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / PlatON, a pioneering global privacy-preserving computing network, has announced a partnership with top university professors in the US as part of an effort to strengthen its cybersecurity and cryptography research, specifically in the area of designing and building protocols for secure multi-party computation (MPC).

MPC protocols allow a group of parties, each holding their own private input, to compute an arbitrary function of their collective inputs in a distributed fashion, without revealing any additional information about the parties' inputs.

The partnership is led by Professor Jonathan Katz and Dr. Xiao Wang. They will collaborate with the algorithms research group of PlatON.

"We are excited to work with top researchers like Jonathan Katz and Xiao Wang," said Sun Lilin, PlatON CEO. "Their research results will be implemented in PlatON's global computing network to meet the demand for MPC from community developers, corporations and individuals in different scenarios."

Jonathan Katz is a Professor of Computer Science at the University of Maryland and the Director of the Maryland Cybersecurity Center. He is a world-renowned leader in cybersecurity and cryptography, with over 15 years of research related to MPC. His academic achievements include a textbook on modern cryptography used by many universities around the world. He served as co-program chair of the annual Crypto conference in 2016 and 2017 and is co-chair of the ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security in 2019. He is currently an editor of the Journal of Cryptology, the premier journal of the field.

Xiao Wang received his PhD from the University of Maryland under the guidance of Prof. Katz. His PhD research led to several remarkable results related to MPC. For example, his paper "Authenticated Garbling and Efficient Maliciously Secure Two-Party Computation," co-authored with Samuel Ranellucci and Jonathan Katz, received a Best Paper award at the ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security in 2017. Wang is now conducting a joint post-doctoral fellowship with Professor Vinod Vaikuntanathan at MIT and Professor Ran Canetti at Boston University, and will join the faculty of Northwestern University starting in the fall semester of 2019.

Please follow us on:

Website: https://www.platon.network

Github: https://github.com/PlatONnetwork

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlatON_Network

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/platonnetwork

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlatONNetwork

Telegram: https://t.me/PlatONHK

Wechat: PlatON

support@platon.network

SOURCE: PlatON

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533275/PlatON-partners-with-top-university-on-cryptography