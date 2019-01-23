Ahold Delhaize appoints Marit van Egmond as Brand President & CEO Albert Heijn

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 23, 2019 -Ahold Delhaize today announces the appointment of Marit van Egmond as Brand President & CEO of Albert Heijn as of February 1, 2019. She will succeed Wouter Kolk, who will fully focus on his duties as CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia.

Marit van Egmond has more than 20 years of international retail experience, and currently serves as Executive Vice President Commerce at Albert Heijn. She began her career as a management trainee at Ahold and has held several commercial, operational and management roles within the company, including CEO of Gall&Gall. She will continue to report to Wouter Kolk.

"I am happy that Marit will take over leadership of Albert Heijn," said Wouter Kolk. "Her deep knowledge of food retail is impressive, having led winning teams, launched innovations and successfully implemented them in fast-changing environments. Next to that, she has built a sustainable network of partners and suppliers. I look forward to continue working with her and wish her all the best in her new role."

Marit van Egmond said: "It is an honor to lead Albert Heijn moving forward. I strongly believe that food plays a central role in how people live. This is key for the Albert Heijn brand with its strong heritage in food and our highly relevant position in society. Combined with the tech- and digital capabilities of Albert Heijn, we can help customers make informed choices to live a healthier and more enjoyable life. I look forward to working together with our associates, franchisees, partners and other stakeholders to continue the success of Albert Heijn."

Wouter Kolk will fully focus on his duties as CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia, responsible for Ahold Delhaize in all eight countries. In addition, next to own-brand expertise, he will leverage digital, eCommerce and synergy opportunities across the different markets to drive growth and create new business prospects as part of Ahold Delhaize's Leading Together strategy. He will be supported by a small team that is currently being recruited and will be announced shortly.

