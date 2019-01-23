ABX464 showed statistically significant clinical and endoscopic improvements in ulcerative colitis in a recent Phase 2a trial

Abivax (Paris:ABX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for patients with inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, viral infections and cancer, today announced it will host a key opinion leader event in Geneva, Switzerland on a potential novel first-in-class approach to treating inflammatory diseases.

Time: Wednesday, January 30, 2019 12:15 pm CET Registration 12:30-2:00 pm CET Presentations

Webcast Information: For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible via the link http://abivax.streameo.info/live.html

Q&A Information: If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, you can submit your request electronically during the webcast.

The meeting will feature a presentation by key opinion leader Prof. Ian McGowan, MB ChB DPhil MD FRCP (Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami) and the Abivax management team, who will describe the rationale for expanding from HIV testing into ulcerative colitis (UC) as well as analyses of recent clinical data from a successful Phase 2a trial in UC patients. In the study, ABX464 statistically significantly improved both clinical and endoscopic endpoints in the placebo-controlled European trial in 32 UC patients.

ABX464, an oral once-daily small molecule modulator of RNA biogenesis, had already been shown in multiple Phase 2a trials to be the first treatment to reduce HIV reservoir in the blood and gut tissue of well-controlled HIV patients. During these studies, the compound demonstrated a potent anti-inflammatory effect that has broad potential for treatment of UC, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), multiple sclerosis and other inflammatory diseases.

"As ABX464's mode of action represents a potentially first-in-class approach to treating inflammatory diseases, we expect this to be an absolutely fascinating talk by Dr. McGowan, a trained gastroenterologist and world-renowned expert in mucosal immunity" said Pr. Hartmut J Ehrlich, CEO of Abivax. "We have already demonstrated that ABX464 is the first treatment to reduce the HIV reservoir in the blood and gut tissue of well-controlled HIV patients. It also has a potent anti-inflammatory effect, which opens up a very broad potential for treatment of ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other inflammatory diseases."

Prof. Dr. Ian McGowan currently holds a position at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami. From 2007 until 2018 he was a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and prior to that a Professor of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles. His primary area of research is the mucosal pathogenesis of both HIV infection and inflammatory bowel disease. He qualified in medicine at the University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK and has additional doctoral degrees from the University of Oxford (Mucosal Immunology) and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (Drug Development). He has served as a consultant for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and was a former Chair of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Antiviral Drug Advisory Committee. In 2018 he was appointed as Chief Scientific Officer of Orion Biotechnology, a Canadian Biotechnology company developing CCR5 antagonists as therapeutic agents in the fields of HIV prevention, oncology, and neuroinflammation.

The presentations and discussion will be in English. Dr. McGowan will be available to answer questions following the lunch. Abivax's management team also will provide an overview of recent Phase 2a UC data and the Company's plans for ABX464, including the pending initiation of a Phase 2b trial in UC in 232 patients and separate Phase 2a trials in Crohn's and RA, and will also be available to answer questions. Questions also can be submitted electronically via the webcast.

About ABIVAX

ABIVAX is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, viral diseases and cancer. A clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiinflammatory/antiviral and immune enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to treat inflammatory diseases, HIV and liver cancer. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_

