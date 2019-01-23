Newline Group (Newline) today announced that Markus Schäfer has been appointed senior underwriter, general liability, at Newline Insurance Company Limited in Cologne.

"We are very pleased to have Markus on our team," said Manuel Wirtz, Newline's General Representative for Germany. "His vast expertise and reputation in the liability insurance market will foster Newline's growth in this segment."

Mr. Schäfer has 17 years of experience in the German insurance industry. He most recently served as Underwriting Manager for Healthcare Technology at CNA Hardy.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through two underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's and Newline Insurance Company Limited. From its headquarters in London, offices in Cologne, Leeds, Malaysia, Melbourne, Singapore and Toronto, and presence at Lloyd's China in Shanghai, Newline underwrites international casualty and cargo business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit www.newlinegroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005970/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Lisa A. Strasser

+1 (203) 977-6006