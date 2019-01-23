KONE OYJ: KONE recognized for solid climate performance with a CDP 2018 A- score

KONE Corporation, press release, January 23, 2019

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been recognized for its actions and strategies to mitigate climate change. KONE received a score of A- on climate action in the CDP 2018 list of the world's businesses leading on environmental performance. The score ranges from A to D, with A the best possible rating. It is based on independent assessment against the scoring criteria of CDP, an international not-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system that enables companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their environmental impacts.

KONE has disclosed through CDP since 2009 and to has continuously been listed among the top performers: KONE has received an A or A- score for six consecutive years. More than 7,000 companies disclosed through CDP in 2018, and the reporting companies represent more than 50% of global market capitalization.

"We are very proud of our sixth consecutive CDP leadership score, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to environmental excellence throughout our business. Climate change is the biggest challenge of our time, and as a global company we recognize our responsibility in achieving low-carbon operations and providing smart and energy-efficient people flow solutions for our customers and the urbanizing world," says Hanna Uusitalo, environmental director at KONE.

Read more:

CDP 2018 full list of scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores (https://www.cdp.net/en/scores)

KONE's Sustainability Report 2017 (PDF): https://www.kone.com/en/Images/KONE_Sustainability_Report_2017_tcm17-72109.pdf (https://www.kone.com/en/Images/KONE_Sustainability_Report_2017_tcm17-72109.pdf)

Sustainability on our website: https://www.kone.com/en/sustainability/ (https://www.kone.com/en/sustainability/)





