Nikon Corporation ("Nikon") (TYO: 7731), ASML Holding N.V. ("ASML") (NASDAQ: ASML) and Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH ("Zeiss") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding relating to a comprehensive settlement of all legal proceedings over patents for lithography equipment and digital cameras.

The Memorandum of Understanding is a binding agreement that concerns all pending disputes between Nikon, ASML and Zeiss in Europe, Japan and the United States, including at the U. S. International Trade Commission. The three companies expect to execute a definitive settlement and cross-license agreement and dismiss all legal proceedings between the parties in February 2019. The terms of the Memorandum include a payment to Nikon by ASML and Zeiss of a total of EUR 150 million (approximately 19.0 billion Japanese Yen*). Furthermore, the cross-license agreement contemplated by the Memorandum includes mutual royalty payments of 0.8% over the sales of immersion lithography systems for 10 years from the signature date of the parties' definitive agreement.

* Based on an exchange rate of 1 EUR 125 yen

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation has been a pioneer in optical technology markets worldwide since its inception in 1917. Today, Nikon offers a wide range of products utilizing advanced technologies, from consumer optics such as digital cameras, camera-related products and binoculars, to industrial precision equipment including Semiconductor and FPD Lithography Systems, microscopes, measuring instruments and medical devices.

Nikon's Precision Equipment Business supports the electronics-based society through the development and production of semiconductor lithography systems that produce semiconductors, as well as FPD lithography systems for manufacturing liquid crystal panels and OLED panels.

For more information about Nikon, access our web site at: www.nikon.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the parties' ability to agree on the specific provisions of definitive agreements, as contemplated by the Memorandum of Understanding, the nature of those provisions and the time required to reach those agreements.

