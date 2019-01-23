Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Welcomes World Class Economic Geologist to the Roles of President and Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram") (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCPINK: NRVTF is pleased to announce that Mr. C. Tucker Barrie, Ph.D. P.Geo. has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Barrie has thirty years of experience as an Economic Geologist on five continents, including detailed studies of lithium brines and clays in North America. He holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology and Geochemistry from the University of Toronto and a M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Texas. Mr. Barrie has authored numerous publications on metallic mineral deposits and led multi-disciplinary research and development projects in Canada, Europe and Africa. He is currently an Affiliate Professor at the Colorado School of Mines, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Windsor.

For over 20 years, Mr. Barrie has run a successful Ottawa-based, federally-incorporated geological consulting firm. During that time, he has consulted for over fifty natural resource companies, including: Barrick Gold, BHP Billiton, BP Minerals, Cameco, Exxon Minerals, Kinross Gold, Noranda, Placer Dome, Rio Tinto, Teck Resources, as well as for The World Bank.

The primary focus of his work involves the geology and geochemistry of metallic mineral deposits; and mineralogical and metallurgical studies at the scoping study and pre-feasibility study levels. Mr. Barrie's vast experience and expertise includes working as a geological consultant for Nevsun Resources (2004-2008), a TSX-listed company, where he was a part of the discovery team for the high grade Bisha and Harena Cu-Zn-Au mines in western Eritrea. He also worked with Sub-Sahara Minerals (2004-2008), an ASX-listed company, where he was a senior advisor involved with the discovery team for the Koka Gold deposit/mine (0.8+M oz Au) also in Eritrea.

Additionally, Mr. Barrie worked with Majescor Resources a TSX-listed company, from 2008 - 2016, first as an advisor, then as Vice President of Exploration (2.5 years), and lastly as President and Chief Executive Officer (2 years). He provided oversight for the first National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource calculation for a large copper gold deposit in Haiti, as well as for drill campaigns on a vein gold deposit in Haiti and a copper-zinc deposit in Madagascar. Mr. Barrie was instrumental in the successful financing for the projects in Haiti immediately after the Financial Crisis and after the Haitian Earthquake in which over $6,000,000 was raised to further these projects.

"Noram's Zeus lithium clay deposit in Clayton Valley represents a significant resource for the green energy revolution, with Tesla's lithium battery gigafactory nearby. Clayton Valley is well known for North America's first lithium brine producer at Silver Peak next door, and is fertile ground for lithium clay deposits as well as lithium brines. The Zeus lithium clay deposit has clay minerals amenable to leaching. It continues to expand significantly with each drill program. We view this as a premier deposit with high potential to develop into a mine in the near term" commented Mr. Barrie.

"I'm pleased to take on this position with the Noram team in Vancouver and Nevada. I look forward to working with the Noram team to move the Zeus Project forward."

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCPINK: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

