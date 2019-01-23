Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Terms used in this announcement have been defined in Appendix III or in the text below eve Sleep plc ("eve", the "Company" or the "Group") Proposed Placing of 120,317,323 Ordinary Shares at 10 pence per new Ordinary Share to raise approximately GBP12.0 million (before expenses) Approval of a waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code and GBP0.9 million media for equity arrangement Introduction eve Sleep plc (AIM: EVE), a sleep brand focussed on UK&I and France, today announces a conditional placing of 120,317,323 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in the share capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 10 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price") to raise approximately GBP12.0 million before expenses (the "Placing") from existing and new investors. In addition Channel Four, which provides advertising services to the Company and is an existing Shareholder, has agreed that GBP0.9 million of future advertising spend by the Company with Channel Four will, when payable, be satisfied by the issue of new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price over a period of up to twenty four months from Admission . The Placing is conditional upon the passing of the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting included in the Circular to be distributed to Shareholders on or around the date of this Announcement. The Placing Shares represent approximately 86.1 per cent. of the existing share capital of the Company. Following the Placing, the Company's enlarged share capital will be 260,052,484 Ordinary Shares ("Enlarged Share Capital"). The Placing Shares represent approximately 46.3 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital. The Placing Price represents a discount of 3.6 per cent. to the closing mid-market price of 10.375 pence per existing Ordinary Share on 22 January 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement. The Placing Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares and will rank for all dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue of the Placing Shares. Woodford, which is a key investor in the Placing, is deemed to be acting in concert with any investment funds discretionary managed by it (including each of the Woodford Funds). As such Woodford is deemed to be interested in the aggregate shares in the Company held by the Woodford Funds for the purposes of the Takeover Code. Woodford (and any person acting in concert with it) is currently a beneficial holder of approximately 29.90 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital. Woodford, in its capacity as discretionary investment manager, acting on behalf of certain of its investment fund clients, has agreed to subscribe for 80,000,000 Placing Shares, being an amount that would increase the percentage holding of the Company of Woodford (and those persons acting in concert with it) immediately following completion of the Placing to 46.83 per cent. of the Company's Enlarged Share Capital. The Panel has agreed to a waiver of the obligations under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (commonly referred to as a "Whitewash"), subject to the Whitewash Resolution being approved on a poll at the General Meeting by Independent Shareholders who hold, in aggregate, a simple majority of the votes cast on the Independent Shares. Without such waiver, Woodford (and any persons acting in concert with it) would be obliged to make a general offer to Shareholders under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code. The Placing is conditional on the Whitewash Resolution being passed by the relevant majority of Independent Shareholders. The VCT Placing Shares will be allotted and unconditionally issued before the other Placing Shares (the latter being allotted and issued conditionally on Admission) to allow the VCT Placee to benefit from any potential tax advantages that may be applicable pursuant to the rules of the VCT Scheme. The VCT Placee has obtained its own independent advice in this regard and the Company has obtained no assurance from HMRC or any other person that any VCT relief may be, is or will continue to be available to the VCT Placee or any other person and the Company disclaims any and all liability in this regard. eve will shortly send a circular to Shareholders in connection with the Placing ("Circular"). The Circular will contain a Notice of a General Meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. on 11 February 2019, at the offices of Peel Hunt LLP, Moor House, 120 London Wall, EC2Y 5ET, to approve certain Resolutions necessary to implement the proposed Placing. Background to and reasons for the Placing On 15 November 2018, the Company announced the results of its business review and a trading update, as well as stating its intention to raise new equity. The Company provided an update in respect of the planned fundraising on 6 December 2018. The net proceeds of the Placing (approximately GBP11.7 million) and the proposed Channel Four future advertising spend of GBP0.9 million (as described in the paragraph entitled Future issues of Ordinary Shares for media spend) will, in conjunction with existing cash resources (of approximately GBP6 million as at 31 December 2018[1]), be utilised by the Company to implement its updated strategy as described in more detail below as well as for general working capital purposes. Updated strategy The purpose of the Placing is to enable the Company to implement its updated strategy as announced on 15 November 2018. From 10 September 2018, following the appointment of James Sturrock as Chief Executive Officer, the Board carried out a detailed review of the Company's business. The Company's updated strategy, which has been formulated in light of this review, is to refocus on the core sleep markets of the UK&I and France, which collectively are estimated to be worth approximately GBP6 billion per annum[2]. The rationale for this re-focus is twofold. First, the UK&I and France are among the biggest sleep markets in Europe.[3] Second, despite the Company achieving growth across the rest of Europe in the first half of the year, the negative profit contribution from the Company trading in this region was considered to be too great to justify continued investment. Within the core markets of UK&I and France, the Board's revised strategy is to transform eve from being a single product focused business to a repeat purchase, multi-product sleep specialist, building on the Company's growing share of the mattress market. The Board believes that this updated strategy, together with the funds raised in the Placing, will help drive continued revenue growth and increase conversion. It is also expected that eve's updated, more targeted marketing strategy will help lead to significant improvements in unit economics. Such results are expected to be facilitated by the estimated c.40 per cent. increase in online market penetration of the UK bedroom furniture market between 2018 and 2023.[4] Accordingly, the Company's updated strategy will focus on three core pillars with the intention that the Company will further grow its share of the GBP6 billion bedroom market in UK&I and France resulting in revenue growth for the Company. The three core pillars are aimed at creating a clearer position for the Company in the wider sleep market with a wider bedroom product range and an increased ability for cross-selling, by investing in technology and digital teams to improve conversion and the Company's repeat purchase metrics, and by continued investment in a more effective return on marketing spend. The three core pillars of the Company's strategy are: · differentiated brand positioning - broadening the Company's current position to become a trusted destination for a wider range of bedroom products; · expanded product range - focussing on carefully curated, design-led ranges that will increase cross-selling and repeat purchases, whilst continuing to deliver excellent product quality in the Company's mattress range; and · lower friction customer experience - building consumer trust in the Company's products and services with a view to improving the conversion rate. The three pillars are described in more detail below. The Company, with an estimated compound quarterly revenue growth rate of c.17 per cent. between Q1 2016 and Q3 2018, aims to achieve further growth. The Directors believe this revised strategy will drive improved customer

