EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel Airopack Technology Group AG: Change in the Board of Directors 23-Jan-2019 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / Airopack Technology Group - Change in the Board of Directors *Baar, 23 January 2019* - Airopack Technology Group AG ("*Airopack*") announced today that Okko Filius has decided to resign from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. As stated in its earlier press release dated 16 January 2019, the Board of Directors will convene a shareholders meeting as soon as reasonably possible to appoint new board members to ensure compliance with the company bylaws. *Contacts:* Airopack Technology Group AG Antoine Kohler, Chairman Blegistrasse 5/1 OG CH-6340 Baar TF: +41 41 768 50 50 www.airopackgroup.com [1] For investors: Airopack Technology Group AG Martin Eberhard martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch TF: +41 79 209 77 50 For media: Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch TF: +41 44 718 25 25 *The Company* Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions), The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). *Disclaimer* This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized. www.airopackgroup.com End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Airopack Technology Group AG Blegistrasse 5 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 417663500 Fax: +41 417663509 E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com Internet: www.airopackgroup.com ISIN: CH0242606942 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 768681 23-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26ec27d0679301fe63ce8a1daf26a8df&application_id=768681&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2019 00:45 ET (05:45 GMT)