• First quantitative AI tool for biliary disease cleared by the FDA, enabling quantitative and objective assessment of the bile ducts for the first time

• Diagnostic tools for biliary diseases, such as PSC, are a huge unmet need which MRCP+ addresses

• Second medical device from Perspectum focusing on liver disease, with the aim of reducing reliance on invasive diagnostic methods

Perspectum Diagnostics announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MRCP+, the worlds most advanced biliary visualization software.

Perspectum has developed quantitative MRI and AI algorithms for MRCP images to provide improved visualization of intra-hepatic ducts and measure the widths of bile ducts, biliary tree volume and gallbladder volume. Combining image viewing, processing, and reporting tools, the metrics provided are designed to support physicians in the visualization, evaluation, monitoring, and reporting of hepatobiliary structures. This is especially relevant for serial evaluation in PSC patients.

"I am excited by the FDA clearance of MRCP+. Non-invasive MRCP+ detection of both the numbers and diameters of strictures in patients with PSC has the potential to become a primary end point for therapeutic trials in PSC, a disease for which no effective treatments exist," commented John M Vierling, Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Former President, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

The diagnosis of PSC is hindered by lack of effective biomarkers. Interpretation of conventional MRCPs itself is both qualitative and subject to relatively low inter-operator reliability. Perspectum worked closely with patients with biliary disease to design and validate the software, scanning over 140 patients. MRCP+ has shown diagnostic potential for PSC in a study released at AASLD The Liver Meeting 2018 and is being evaluated for acute biliary imaging later this year.

Martine Walmsley, Chair of Trustees for PSC Support: "The ability to diagnose and monitor the progression of PSC is needed to help develop new treatments, improve methods for cancer surveillance and allow the early management of symptoms and complications of PSC. To this end we welcome the clearance of MRCP+ which will provide additional information for clinicians and researchers, helping address unmet need for patients with PSC."

MRCP+ is already cleared for clinical use in Europe, with CE-marking. It can process data from all 1.5T and 3T GE, Siemens and Philips MR scanners that support 3D MRCP sequences, providing standardized quantitative metrics for the pancreatobiliary system. MRCP+ is safe, non-invasive, involves no contrast, and a typical scan takes less than 15 minutes, with same day results.

Professor Sir Michael Brady, Executive Chairman of NCIMI and Founder, Chairman and Image Analysis Lead of Perspectum Diagnostics, "Perspectum develops quantitative MRI for decision support in a range of diseases in the liver and related organs. MRCP+ is one of the first examples of AI in medical imaging being used to solve unmet needs in hepatobiliary medicine."

MRCP+ will be formally launched at EASL 2019, 12th April 6.30 7.30pm.

Notes to Editors

About MRCP+

MRCP+ is a quantitative biliary imaging tool which uses computational techniques to enhance MRCP images. Combining image viewing, processing and reporting tools, the metrics provided are designed to support physicians in the visualization, evaluation and reporting of hepatobiliary structures.

About Perspectum Diagnostics

Perspectum Diagnostics Ltd combines the power of digital imaging technologies and innovative software. We empower patients and the medical community through greater understanding of liver disease.

