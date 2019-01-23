Edison Investment Research - Technology - Carclo: Carclo has announced that the issues associated with initiating multiple low-volume lighting programmes in parallel that adversely affected H119 have continued throughout Q319. At the interim stage management believed that these issues would be resolved by the end of Q3, supporting a second half recovery, but now expects that second half profit levels will be similar to the first half. We revise our estimates, cutting EPS by 37% in both FY19 and FY20.ISIN: GB0001751915

