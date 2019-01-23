ClearCourse adds Direct Debit processing capabilities as a first step in building a best-in-class payments platform

ClearCourse Partnership LLP, a partnership with a mission to acquire innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses, today announced its acquisition of Clear Direct Debit, a market-leading provider of Direct Debit services focused on the membership and association markets.

Clear Direct Debit was founded in 2009 by Gavin Lawrence and Debbie Lane, initially as an advisory and training company providing insight and support to companies' Direct Debit processing activities. They expanded their capabilities and became a Bacs Approved Bureau to offer a full service solution and now provide Direct Debit processing services to more than 75 organisations.

"Clear Direct Debit's mission is to provide clear, objective insight into the world of Bacs and Direct Debits for membership and association organisations," said Gavin Lawrence, Managing Director of Clear Direct Debit. "We are thrilled to continue and build upon that mission with ClearCourse, which will provide us with greater resources and offerings to help our customers manage their Direct Debit systems."

Gerry Gualtieri, Chief Executive Officer of ClearCourse, said, "We are excited to work with Clear Direct Debit's leadership team to build upon their current success. Clear Direct Debit is the ideal partner to help develop ClearCourse's payments platform and continue our aim of bringing together the best-in-class membership management and payments software solutions in the UK."

About ClearCourse Partnership LLP

ClearCourse is a partnership with a mission to acquire innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses. ClearCourse is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across the financial services and technology sectors. Companies that are part of the ClearCourse platform include MillerTech and Silverbear. For more information, please visit https://www.clearcoursellp.com/.

About Clear Direct Debit

Based in Redhill, UK, Clear Direct Debit is a specialist in providing Direct Debit solutions and advisory services. Founded in 2009 to provide a clear, simple and trusted insight into Bacs and the world of Direct Debits, Clear Direct Debit is a Bacs Accredited Training provider, an independent Bacs Consultancy and a Bacs Approved Bureau. Clear Direct Debit has developed its expertise working with Bacs, banks software CRM suppliers and is proud to have helped hundreds of service users get the most from the Direct Debit Scheme.

For more information on Clear Direct Debit, please visit https://cleardirectdebit.co.uk/.

