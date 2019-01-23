Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec appoints Stephen Foster as SVP Finance, Kalmar

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 JANUARY 2019 AT NOON

Cargotec appoints Stephen Foster as SVP Finance, Kalmar

Stephen Foster, Cargotec's Senior Vice President Audit & Assurance, member of Cargotec's Extended Executive Board, has been appointed SVP Finance at Cargotec's Kalmar business area as of 1 February 2019. Stephen Foster reports to Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar.

Following the appointment, Stephen Foster leaves Cargotec's Extended Executive Board (EEB), and the amount of members at the EEB will change from 11 to 10.

"I want to thank Stephen for all his efforts at Cargotec, especially for his insightful and productive work at the EEB. Stephen's personal contribution and the way he and his team have driven the audit, risk management and compliance development has been absolutely essential for us. I am glad that we still have Stephen in the company, and wish him all the best at Kalmar," says Mika Vehviläinen, CEO, Cargotec.

Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.





