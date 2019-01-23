Nasdaq Riga decided on January 23, 2019 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "Brivais vilnis" (BRV1R, ISIN LV0000100824). On January 23, 2019 the observation status, which was applied to AS "Brivais vilnis" on November 6, 2018, are lifted as the mandatory takeover bid announced by SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" has ended. Simultaneously a new observation status is applied to AS "Brivais vilnis" according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status in the next six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted; AS "Brivais vilnis" on January 23, 2019 informed about convocation of company's extraordinary general shareholders meeting to take place on February 28, 2019 with the question on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.