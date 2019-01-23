sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
AXA Property Trust Ltd - Result of EGM

London, January 23

AXA Property Trust Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)
(LEI Number 213800AF85VEZMDMF931)

23 January 2019
Result of EGM

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Ordinary Resolution to appoint Mr Blake Nixon as a Director as set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders and dated 27 December 2018 was put to the Meeting. Details of the voting results, which should be read alongside the Notice, are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForAgainstDiscretionAbstain
110,802,3818,240,65301,026Passed

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Following the EGM, Mr Blake Nixon was appointed to the Board. Gavin Farrell will remain as Chairman of the Company on an interim basis.

The Company shall make a further announcement in due course.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


