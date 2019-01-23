The Smart Grid Station wind-PV facility also incorporates a 500 kWh lithium-ion battery storage system, around 2,000 internet of things-derived sensors and smart meters. The plant was installed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Korean utility KEPCO.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced completion of the emirate's first hybrid wind-solar power project - the Smart Grid Station at its 'green garage' in Al Ruwayyah, near Dubai Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. DEWA said the project, built with power company the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ...

