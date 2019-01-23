Former Docker, EnterpriseDB, and Red Hat Executive Brings Global Open Source Software Experience to Cloud-Native Security and Monitoring Pioneer

Sysdig, Inc.,the cloud-native intelligence company, today announced that Sandor Klein has been hired to serve as vice president (VP) of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). With his proven ability to build international sales teams and multiply revenue, Klein will use his long-term, trusted relationships to grow Sysdig's global sales teams and continue to build the company's partner network to keep pace with its exponential revenue growth.

In this new role, Klein will be responsible for growing the company's footprint globally, bringing the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform, the only unified platform on the market that provides security, monitoring, and forensics to cloud-native applications, to enterprise-class customers throughout EMEA. Klein joins Sysdig from Docker, where he served as VP of international sales, and he will report directly to Sysdig's recently announced senior VP of worldwide sales, Keegan Riley. Klein will be based out of the Netherlands.

"2018 was an extraordinary year for Sysdig, including the opening of two offices and closing a $68.5 million Series D funding round. Sysdig's rapid growth has been driven by companies broadly deploying cloud-native applications and realizing that silos between security and monitoring slow time to market and increase risk," said Riley. "As we look to accelerate our exponential growth in 2019, we knew we needed someone with Sandor's unique experience and connections to help us continue to scale the company and reach customers across the globe."

Prior to joining Sysdig, Klein was responsible for growing sales in EMEA and Asia Pacific and Japan for Docker. Before that, Klein worked at EnterpriseDB, managing sales and operations as the VP of international sales where he drove strong growth year-over-year. Klein's experience also includes three years as regional manager of Benelux, Eastern Europe, and Russia at Red Hat and more than seven years at CA Technology, where he was responsible for large international financial customers. Sandor holds a Post Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Hogeschool Rotterdam.

"Having worked with containers and the related cloud ecosystem for more than ten years, I deeply understand the need for proper security and monitoring," said Klein. "Most Fortune 1000 companies have a multi-cloud or a container platform strategy at this point. 2019 is going to be the year of containers in production, but there is a massive demand for security and monitoring. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to bring the Sysdig platform to global customers."

