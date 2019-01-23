The "Strategic IP Planning A Step by Step Practical Guide to Strategic IP Planning" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Topics covered at this seminar include step by step practical guide to Strategic IP Planning, utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox, competitive IP Analysis and market positioning. IP SWOT, align IP with R&D and business goals, performance benchmarking, measures and KPIs. IP planning as part of your daily role, presenting your plan persuasively.

Why you should attend:

Learn how to use a step-by-step guide and toolkit' to set up a successful strategic IP plan

Take away practical tips and methodologies that can be used to align your IP with R&D and business goals

Benefit from highly interactive sessions including case studies, real-life examples and business simulation

Self-assessment included: access to an online survey to benchmark your (client's) company readiness regarding IP strategy (optional, included within the seminar fee)

Agenda

Programme Day One

Introduction and ice-breaker

IP strategy toolbox theory

IP strategy-making introduction

Step 1. vision setting

Step 2. IP competition analysis

Programme Day Two

Step 3. IP SWOT development

Step 4. IP performance benchmarking and reporting

Step 5. The strategic plan the outline

Getting buy-in from management for your strategic IP plan

Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management

Present your plan to management

From case to reality

Programme Day Three

Reapply DIPS lessons learned from others, plus how to cope with complexity in situations and explore flexibility in DIPS solution

The gradual approach

Reapplying (parts of) DIPS methodology to two real-life scenarios

Brief introduction to DIPS Online to learn how to handle a large number of strategy projects

Introduction to corporate planning where more than one product or business unit is involved

Corporate IP planning practical case study session

Further implementation issues toward change

Final questions and recommendations

