The "Strategic IP Planning A Step by Step Practical Guide to Strategic IP Planning" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Topics covered at this seminar include step by step practical guide to Strategic IP Planning, utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox, competitive IP Analysis and market positioning. IP SWOT, align IP with R&D and business goals, performance benchmarking, measures and KPIs. IP planning as part of your daily role, presenting your plan persuasively.
Why you should attend:
- Learn how to use a step-by-step guide and toolkit' to set up a successful strategic IP plan
- Take away practical tips and methodologies that can be used to align your IP with R&D and business goals
- Benefit from highly interactive sessions including case studies, real-life examples and business simulation
- Self-assessment included: access to an online survey to benchmark your (client's) company readiness regarding IP strategy (optional, included within the seminar fee)
Agenda
Programme Day One
- Introduction and ice-breaker
- IP strategy toolbox theory
- IP strategy-making introduction
- Step 1. vision setting
- Step 2. IP competition analysis
Programme Day Two
- Step 3. IP SWOT development
- Step 4. IP performance benchmarking and reporting
- Step 5. The strategic plan the outline
- Getting buy-in from management for your strategic IP plan
- Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management
- Present your plan to management
- From case to reality
Programme Day Three
- Reapply DIPS lessons learned from others, plus how to cope with complexity in situations and explore flexibility in DIPS solution
- The gradual approach
- Reapplying (parts of) DIPS methodology to two real-life scenarios
- Brief introduction to DIPS Online to learn how to handle a large number of strategy projects
- Introduction to corporate planning where more than one product or business unit is involved
- Corporate IP planning practical case study session
- Further implementation issues toward change
- Final questions and recommendations
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hgzm74/3day_seminar_a?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005377/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Intellectual Property