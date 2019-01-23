Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 22-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.01p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.76p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16