Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 22-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1808.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 1820.08p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1762.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 1774.98p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563