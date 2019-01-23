Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gabriela Radulescu as Medical Director for RDT.

Dr. Radulescu is a physician with 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She brings to the RDT team strong strategic and operational medical leadership that will enhance the dialogue with pharmaceutical companies wanting to offer QuickStrip technology to their patient base. Dr. Radulescu has held a variety of posts within specialty pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas, including chronic inflammatory and cardio metabolic diseases, rare diseases as well as clinical operations and patient support programs. Dr. Radulescu has actively participated with commercialization teams at Astra Zeneca, Biogen, Takeda and Sobi across a broad range of pharmaceuticals including biologics and small market molecules entering the Canadian healthcare system.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Radulescu to the RDT family as Medical Director," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT. "She brings a wealth of pharmaceutical experience across a diverse base of medical industry sectors - including health care, patient support, clinical trials, consumer products and infrastructure. Bringing Dr. Radulescu onto the RDT leadership team further demonstrates our commitment to develop therapeutic and pharmaceutical options based on our proprietary delivery technology QuickStrip with our continued focus on improving patients' lives and health outcomes."

"I believe RDT's innovative drug delivery system will revolutionize how patients take low-dose health-care products. I am very excited about the opportunity to further develop RDT's position within the healthcare and pharmaceutical landscape with QuickStrip," added Dr. Radulescu.

Dr. Radulescu will be responsible for working in collaboration with our partners to develop a framework for evidence generation related to the benefits of enhanced delivery systems like QuickStrip in Canada, the US, and in South America in nutraceuticals, cannabis treatment options, and identified pharmaceutical therapeutic categories.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian biotechnology company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc., RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry - including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT's QuickStrip proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT's service based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets - generating value for consumers and shareholders. Rapid Dose Therapeutics is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs.

