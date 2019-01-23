The global bowling centers market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The bowling center vendors are involved in transforming bowling centers into complete family experience centers. They feature an assortment of attractions, such as mini bowling, laser tag, go-carts, arcade games, bumper cars, and video games. A few of the new centers even offer child-friendly play areas and have facilities for birthday parties, which make a substantial revenue contribution to the bowling center vendors.

As per Technavio, the rising focus on recreational bowlers in certain countries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global bowling centers market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global bowling centers market: Rising focus on recreational bowlers

The vendors present in the global bowling centers market have begun to target recreational bowlers as customers rather than league/professional bowlers. The vendors' primary aim is to maximize the revenues of their bowling centers. It has been noted that the revenue generated through recreational bowlers is comparatively higher than that obtained from the league/professional bowlers. The vendors of bowling centers have been providing access to pool tables, darts, game rooms, laser tag, and even sit-down dining under different pricing schemes to attract more recreational bowlers. Therefore, by offering multiple entertainment and dining options under a single roof, the appeal for bowling is expected to increase among recreational bowlers. This initiative will attract people who may not necessarily bowl but would want to participate in other gaming activities.

"The modern bowling centers are highly integrated with the latest technological features. This has attracted many more consumers toward the bowling centers. A few of the prominent technological upgrades include auto-scoring systems, online reservation systems, cashless transactions, and touchscreen-based food and beverages ordering, which is further expected to boost the growth of the overall bowling centers market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global bowling centers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bowling centers market by geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 39%, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region will continue to dominate the market and register the highest incremental growth.

