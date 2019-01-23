Amer Sports Oyj: Decisions of Amer Sports Corporation Extraordinary General Meeting

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

January 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Decisions of Amer Sports Corporation Extraordinary General Meeting

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Amer Sports Corporation held on January 23, 2019, the following resolutions were approved:

Resolution on the amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to remove Article 11 (titled "Redemption of shares"), concerning a shareholder's obligation to redeem shares, from the Articles of Association of the Company. In addition, it was decided to update the numbering of the Articles of Association as required by the removal stated above (Article 12 shall become Article 11).

Resolution on the right of the current members of the Board of Directors to accept the tender offer for their shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to grant to the current members of the Board of Directors a right to accept the voluntary public cash tender offer by Mascot Bidco Oy for the shares in the Company held by them and to sell such shares despite transfer restrictions that concern the members of the Board of Directors resolved by previous General Meetings of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Samppa Seppälä, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533

