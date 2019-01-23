Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC PINK: DKGR) Receives Three Containers Earmarked For A High-End Urban Wholesaler

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC PINK: DKGR) is pleased to announce that it has produced both summer and winter clothing for a high-end, urban wholesaler. Three containers of goods have arrived this month in a New York port bound forthe wholesaler which has been especially popular catering to both the African American and Hispanic communities. They primarily supply chain stores, beauty supply stores and other smaller wholesalers all over the USA.

These 3 shipments will generate well over $300,000 USD in revenue for Universal Apparel and allow it to continue with its market penetration strategy.

Mr. Kabir, CEO of Universal Apparel & Textile Company, states, 'We are becoming increasingly popular in the urban apparel industry in that our productsare being sold by many different wholesalers to end users without the average customer knowing the identity of the real manufacturer. This will change as our brand is now being strongly demanded since we are in the beginning stages of gathering a cult-like following.'

Updates will be forthcoming.

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

