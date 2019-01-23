Scientists at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology have developed a process for the creation of perovskite cells with better than 20% efficiency. The cells use a tin-oxide electron transport layer, which the scientists say can triple their operational lifetime.A team from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) has published research it says could be the "key to moving perovskite solar cells to market". The research focuses on the electron transport layer. The team used tin dioxide (SnO2) instead of the more commonly used titanium dioxide for the layer, which was deposited ...

