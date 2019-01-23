XCAL-M and XCAP-M tools support Qualcomm, HiSilicon, and now Sequans chipset for NB-IoT

Accuver, a leading supplier of next generation wireless test and measurement solution today announced that its data logging and post-processing tools now support Sequans Monarch chipset for NB-IoT and Cat-M1 exclusively. The solution has already been delivered to an emerging US-based wireless carrier.

Accuver's NB-IoT testing solution, since April 2018, has supported Qualcomm and HiSilicon chipsets primarily and this exclusivity with Sequans chipset makes Accuver the only vendor with this capability among its peers.

NB-IoT has a strong use case among wireless carriers and is being deployed globally to capture the Internet of Things (IoT) market. As 5G emerges on the scene, the IoT market is expected to continue to grow as it covers a much wider span of IoT use case scenarios.

"Accuver is pleased to see wireless carriers recognize the business potential of IoT use cases and invest in them. We remain committed to being a part of this emerging IoT ecosystem as it evolves," said Rubianto Satrio, GM of Accuver Americas.

XCAL-M and XCAP-M for NB-IoT currently provides the complete set of features covering KPIs in layer-1, 2, and 3. In the future, Accuver plans to enhance and integrate other NB-IoT chipsets as they become commercially available.

